Kids' Comic Con returns to Coventry's LEI

Young people ages 8–18 will have the chance to attend workshops with experienced comic creators at Lake Erie Ink’s (LEI) 8th annual Kids’ Comic Con on Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Campus. Last year’s event drew 150 kids and teens from across Northeast Ohio.

Workshops will cover the two aspects of comic creation—drawing and writing—and include the ever-popular “create your own comic character in clay.” New this year, a teens-only (grades 6–12) program will feature a “Make Change with Comics” panel. Teens will have the opportunity to learn about the difficult balance of making money through art while simultaneously making a positive difference in their community. The program will also feature a cosplay fashion show, and a Snack n’ Sketch ‘zine exchange.

Kids and teens will have the opportunity to learn from artists and writers who represent a wide range of styles, experience and backgrounds. This year’s featured artists and writers include Terri Libenson, a nationally syndicated comic strip artist who worked on the “Pajama Diaries” from 2006–20, and Miguel Hernandez and Michelle Littlejohn of Studio JS, whose most recent projects include a family-friendly comic called Tickle Pickle James and the Sweet Pickles.

Doors open at 9 a.m, and workshops begin at 10 a.m. Costumes are encouraged. Admission is $10 at the door, and scholarships are available. Lunch will be sold on site, and kids may bring their own. Comics and graphic novels will be for sale. Adults are welcome if accompanied by a child; teachers are welcome with a staff ID. Register at http://lakeerieink.org/kids-comic-con or by calling 216-320-4757. Pre-register to reserve a spot.

Lake Erie Ink: a writing space for youth, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide creative expression opportunities and academic support to youth in the Greater Cleveland community.