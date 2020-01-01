Heights High's BOPO parents to host musical fundraiser

The parent organization for the Cleveland Heights High School Band & Orchestra (BOPO) will host a fundraiser, A Musical Feast, at Nighttown restaurant (12383 Cedar Road) on March 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will include a scrumptious brunch and an auction. It will feature live music performed by Heights High musicians alongside Cleveland Orchestra members Kathy Collins (violin), Beth Woodside (violin), and Richard Waugh (viola), and other professional musicians. There will be a special performance of the Mozart piano/wind quintet, played by Cleveland Orchestra musicians who are also Heights residents: Frank Rosenwein (principal oboe), Afendi Yusef (principal clarinet), Gareth Thomas (bassoon), Richard King (French horn), and Carolyn Gadiel Warner (piano).

In addition, violinist and Heights High alum Kelsey Ferguson, Cleveland Orchestra cellist Brian Thornton, and pianist Paul Ferguson will perform Tango, written by Paul Ferguson, director of the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra.

All proceeds will go toward funding the Heights High Instrumental Music Department, including its annual tour.

Tickets for A Musical Feast are $40 and are available at www.heightsimd.org.