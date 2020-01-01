Heights High students 'Sing Out' against hate

The Heights High English classes of Donna Feldman and David Jurns competed in the Maltz Museum’s "Stop the Hate: Youth Sing Out" competition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Dec. 11. The two tied for first place, out of 27 competitors, winning a $5,000 award that the school will use for anti-bias education. In the photo above (from left), Marissa Veccia, Emma Vail, Alexis Dixon, Daymonique Judge and Maple Buescher perform.