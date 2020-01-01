Heights business anniversaries

The Stone Oven Bakery & Café has just turned 25. Owners Jon Emerman and Tatyana Rehn opened the doors of their popular meeting place on Jan. 25, 1995, in the former Society Bank branch at the corner of Meadowbrook and Lee roads. Several years later, they bought the building at the current location, 2267 Lee Road, and also opened a second location at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere.

Reflections Interior Design, at 12423 Cedar Road in the Cedar Fairmount Business District, marked its 10th anniversary under the ownership of Marissa Matiyasic with an open house on Jan. 17. Matiyasic is an NCIDQ-certified designer (National Council for Interior Design Qualification).