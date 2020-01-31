Forest Hill Church presents annual Black History Month concert

Ascension: An Evening of African-American Music is the seventh-annual Black History Month celebration at Forest Hill Presbyterian Church.

The event has transformed into an exciting and soul-stirring celebration that many in Cleveland Heights and its surrounding communities look forward to each year. This year’s concert will be led by musical director Caleb A. Wright, who has been a member of Forest Hill Church for more than 10 years.

Wright is a member of Cleveland Heights’ own Wright Family Singers, a family gospel group that has performed for more than 40 years. Wright has spearheaded this annual event since 2013.

This year's concert is filled with talented musicians and amazing vocalists, such as jazz pianist Theron Brown, guitarists Joseph Rangel and Charise Grimes, percussionist Deion Williams, and saxophonist and songwriter Robin Blake and members of his band, The Robin Blake Sound Experiment.

Several well-known, Cleveland-area vocalists will participate in the event, including Reginald Bowens, Victoria Hubbard-Barnes, Michael Hives, Toyia Wright-Reynolds, Adrianna Miller, Le'vaughn Leath and Jaali Boyd. Wright will perform in the concert as well as musically direct the event. The evening will be hosted by Minister Shannon Garrett Headon and narrated by poet laureate Eris J. Dyson of the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland.

Forest Hill Church is located at 3031 Monticello Blvd., Cleveland Heights. Music will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m., with a community dinner served before the concert at 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Those interested in a preview of the concert are invited to listen to the entire band and vocalists on "Live From Cleveland" with Rachel Hunt on 91.1 FM, Thursday, Feb. 20, at 9 p.m.