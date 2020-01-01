CH-UH schools to host kindergarten info nights

Beginning Feb. 25, each Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District elementary school will host a Kindergarten Information Night for incoming and prospective families.



Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the school principals and teachers, ask questions, and tour the buildings. Several of the schools will also offer dinner, and childcare or playtime services.



To find the school that corresponds to your place of residence, use the district’s online interactive boundary map, at www.chuh.org/InteractiveBoundariesMap.aspx.

Here is a list, by date, of each elementary school’s information night:

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6:30–7:30 p.m. - Boulevard Elementary School, 1749 Lee Road

Thursday, March 12, 6–7 p.m. - Roxboro Elementary School, 2405 Roxboro Road

Thursday, March 12, 6:30–7:30 p.m. - Gearity Elementary School, 2323 Wrenford Road

Thursday, March 19, 5:30–7:30 p.m. - Fairfax Elementary School, 3150 Fairfax Road

Thursday, April 2, 5:30–7:30 p.m. - Canterbury Elementary School, 2530 Canterbury Road

Wednesday, April 15, 6–7 p.m. - Noble Elementary School, 1293 Ardoon Street

Thursday, April 16, 3:30–4:30 p.m. - Oxford Elementary School, 939 Quilliams Road





Visit www.chuh.org for additional details as the dates get closer.