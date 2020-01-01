CH Senior Center News

The Cleveland Heights Senior Activity Center (SAC) announces the following “not-to-be-missed” programs for February:

“Consider the ‘Spring’,” Friday, Feb. 14, 11 a.m. Semi-retired mattress store owner Marti Webster will host a talk and demonstration covering all you ever wanted to know about mattresses. The program will feature games, prizes, and plenty of time to ask questions.

“Amazing Women of the 19th Century,” Tuesday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. In honor of the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote, Norton London, a historian with a special interest in the Civil War, will present the stories of Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman. Perhaps the most famous African American woman in 19th-century America, Truth traveled the country for more than 40 years as a forceful and passionate advocate for the dispossessed, using her quick wit and fearless tongue to fight for human rights. Tubman, born into slavery, was an African American abolitionist, humanitarian, and Union spy. In the post-war era, she worked hard for women's suffrage.

A discussion on “The 1619 Project” will be held at the senior center on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. Facilitated by Heights Libraries, the program is based on an initiative of The New York Times that re-examined the history and the lasting influence of American slavery on American society.

The Cleveland Heights SAC, located in the CH Community Center at 1 Monticello Blvd., offers programs for those 60 and older. A complete schedule is published in the community center’s newsletter, available online at www.chparks.com.

SAC membership is $5 for Cleveland Heights residents. To sign up, bring a recent piece of mail (such as a bill) and a photo ID.

University Heights residents who would like to join SAC must first register with Patrick Grogan-Myers, UH community development coordinator, at 216-932-7800, ext. 203, or pgrogan@universityheights.com. Membership is $10 for University Heights seniors.