New CH bakery is 'boujie'

“Luxurious in lifestyle yet humble in character" is one definition of the hip term “boujie.” That is a perfect description of the new The Boujie Bakery at 1774 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, across from Boulevard Elementary School, a couple blocks south of Mayfield Road.

Walking in the door of this rather plain-looking building, one is immediately enveloped in pink, and a little lavender, on the walls and the displays. Then, ones eyes are drawn to the beautifully decorated cupcakes and cakes.

The owner, artist and lead baker at Boujie is Autumn Oliver, a 23-year-old Heights High graduate, who returned to Cleveland Heights to open the bakery in October 2019, after studying business at the University of Cincinnati.

Oliver first learned her baking and cake-decorating skills by working with her mother, Kim Henderson, who operated BabyCakes on Taylor Road for 10 years. Henderson now works with her daughter at The Boujie Bakery.

What she loves most about the bakery, Oliver said, is “seeing customers enjoying what I’ve made.” With more than 7,000 Instagram followers, Oliver is no doubt feeling a lot of love.

Boujie has been featured on Fox 8’s “Kickin’ It With Kenny” segment and on WKYC.

The Boujie Bakery specializes in creating gourmet cupcakes and customized cakes customized for birthdays, weddings, baby showers, graduations and other special events. If one is in an “á la mode” mood, Boujie accommodates with a soft-serve ice cream machine that dispenses mango ice cream along with the traditional vanilla and chocolate.

Cupcake flavors include snickerdoodle, strawberry crunch, wedding cake, cookies ‘n creme, marble, banana nut, green tea, ice cream sundae, chocolate chip cookie dough, birthday cake, chocolate, and pink champagne.

The Boujie Bakery (216-400-7277, www.theboujiebakry.com) is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, noon to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.