Weiss is new vice mayor of University Heights

It’s a new year, and University Heights residents have new council members and a new vice mayor.

Prior to the first council meeting of 2020, on Jan. 6, a ceremonial swearing-in was held to welcome new council members Barbara Blankfeld and Justin Gould, and to welcome back re-elected members Michele Weiss and John Rach.

Her council peers unanimously elected Weiss as the city’s vice mayor, and UH Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan praised Weiss after her selection.

“In my time as mayor, Michele Weiss has sponsored the most legislation of any member on council. Besides that, she is a strong community leader, responsible for outreach throughout our community, and especially within the Jewish community. While every member of council brings strengths and merits, and while every member of council is exceptional in their own right, Michele is a first among equals. No one works harder or gets better results,” Brennan said.

“I have observed firsthand the respect she commands among both men and women in the orthodox community,” continued Brennan, “as well as the empowerment she inspires among women—both within and outside of the Jewish community.

“I am delighted that tonight she was selected unanimously by her peers to serve the city of University Heights as our new vice mayor. I look forward to working together with her in this new capacity.”