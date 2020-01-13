University Heights accepting applications for vacant city council position

University Heights City Council is accepting letters of interest and resumes to fill a council vacancy created by the resignation of Councilman Mark Wiseman, who has accepted an appointment to the Housing Division of the Cleveland Municipal Court as a magistrate. UH Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan accepted Wiseman’s resignation on the morning of Jan. 13.

Vice Mayor Michele Weiss has announced that residents of University Heights who wish to be considered for appointment to the open position are invited to send letters of interest and resumes to City Hall, c/o Clerk of Council Kelly M. Thomas, 2300 Warrensville Center Road, University Heights, Ohio 44118, or e-mail them to kthomas@universityheights.com. Letters of interest and resumes will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

The UH City Charter gives council 30 days after Jan. 13 to fill the vacancy; otherwise, the mayor is responsible for the appointment.

City council will accept letters of interest and resumes between Jan. 14 and Jan. 24. Council will acknowledge each application and provide an opportunity for interviews with certain selected candidates, at council’s sole discretion.

Council may make an appointment on or before Feb. 12 for an abbreviated term of approximately two years, until the end of December 2021. The appointee, if interested in continuing to serve on council, will have to run for election on Nov. 2, 2021.

For more information on the application process, contact Thomas at 216-932-7800, ext. 223, or at kthomas@universityheights.com.