What’s going on at your library?
Coventry Village Library
1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400
Thursday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m.
Step Out of Time: Metta Meditation With Erica Steinweg. Metta meditation is a wonderful (and practical) way to acknowledge one's fears and meet them with kindness. The presentation includes gentle yoga to help open the body and heart-center, as well as a guided practice.
Lee Road Library
2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600
Thursday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m.
Annual Teen Poetry Slam. Hosted by Heights Libraries, Lake Erie Ink and Heights High, this annual event is open to all high school students. Performers will compete before a panel of guest judges, and should have three or more poems ready for the competition. To register, send an e-mail to teen@heightslibrary.org.
Noble Neighborhood Library
2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m.
Trivia Night at Christopher's Pub. Show how much you know, and make some new friends, at this event, to be held at Christopher's Pub. Registration begins Jan. 8.
University Heights Library
13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700
Friday, Jan. 10, 5:30 p.m.
Family Fort Night. If you've ever imagined getting locked in the library after hours, here's your chance! Bring your own pillows, blankets, sheets and anything else you need to build the perfect fort in which to read. For families with children ages 2–12. Registration required.
Isabelle Rew
Isabelle Rew is the community engagement associate for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library System.