What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Library

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Thursday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m.

Step Out of Time: Metta Meditation With Erica Steinweg. Metta meditation is a wonderful (and practical) way to acknowledge one's fears and meet them with kindness. The presentation includes gentle yoga to help open the body and heart-center, as well as a guided practice.

Lee Road Library

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Thursday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m.

Annual Teen Poetry Slam. Hosted by Heights Libraries, Lake Erie Ink and Heights High, this annual event is open to all high school students. Performers will compete before a panel of guest judges, and should have three or more poems ready for the competition. To register, send an e-mail to teen@heightslibrary.org.

Noble Neighborhood Library

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m.

Trivia Night at Christopher's Pub. Show how much you know, and make some new friends, at this event, to be held at Christopher's Pub. Registration begins Jan. 8.

University Heights Library

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Friday, Jan. 10, 5:30 p.m.

Family Fort Night. If you've ever imagined getting locked in the library after hours, here's your chance! Bring your own pillows, blankets, sheets and anything else you need to build the perfect fort in which to read. For families with children ages 2–12. Registration required.