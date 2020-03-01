Roxboro hosts middle-school spelling bee

On Dec. 5, Roxboro Middle School hosted its 10th annual spelling bee. For the third year, Monticello Middle School students participated, making it an all-Heights Middle School Spelling Bee.

After 24 rounds of spelling, Roxboro eighth-grader Natalie Bier emerged as the champion, from a field of 22 spellers. Her winning word was cystic.

Bier will represent Roxboro Middle School at the Cleveland.com Cuyahoga County Spelling Bee on March 7. Nikolai Bell, the highest-ranking eighth-grade speller from Monticello, will represent that school at the county bee, which will be held in the auditorium of Cuyahoga Community College’s Cleveland campus.

The Roxboro spellers who competed Dec. 5 were Justin Edwards, Van Dietrich, Alex Burke, Gabe Dodson, Luke Kalady, Sheridan Sweeney, Brandon Watson, Amelia King, Ruby Tugeau, Clara Lyford, Natalie Bier and Sophia Muller. The Monticello spellers were Jailynn Putnam, Chelsea Gipson, Clara Walker, Paige Swoope, Jayden Chase, Kareina Evans-Scott, Michaela Kirkpatrick, Amora Harrison, Amira Killpatrick and Nikolai Bell.

Sophie Muller won second place, with Ruby Tugeau placing third, and Clara Lyford in fourth place.

Veteran bee pronouncer and Reaching Heights Executive Director Krista Hawthorne delivered the words to the spellers. Bee judges were Heights High English teachers Donna Feldman and Melinda Cales, and Heights High senior Rohan Bruce. (The 2014 Roxboro Spelling Bee champion, Bruce won second place in the 2016 county spelling bee).

Prizes for the top three spellers were generously donated by The Cleveland Orchestra, Mac's Backs - Books on Coventry, and Zagara's Marketplace. Encyclopaedia Britannica donated certificates to the top two spellers for a year's subscription to its online resource, Britannica Kids.