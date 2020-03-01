Robotics club seeks volunteers

The 40 students in the Heights High Robotics Team are a pretty capable bunch: They can design, program, build, and operate robotic units that thread a nine-inch object onto a pole, throw a ball at a hard plastic flag to make it spin, and park on a raised platform. But right now, they need your help.

Heights High will host its first VEX Robotics Competition on Saturday, Jan. 25, with 50 teams coming from, among other schools, Mahoning, Wooster, Hawken and Shaker. The club needs volunteers to do everything: selling concessions, directing traffic in the parking lot, helping teams set up for their next event, and more.

Greg Nachman, adviser of the club, and math and engineering teacher at the high school, is excited to showcase both the renovated building and his students’ talents, but it will take the time and energy of dozens of people.

Anyone is welcome to volunteer – high school and college students who need community service hours, district parents, and community residents. Middle school students can help reset the competition fields after each round.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/HeightsHighRobots to choose a volunteer time slot between 7 a.mm and 6:30 p.m., depending on the task, with a minimum two-hour commitment.

The club is also seeking sponsorships to help offset the cost of running this tournament and attending others throughout the season. Details available at https://tinyurl.com/robotbrochure. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/heights-high-robotics-20192020 if you or your company might be interested in supporting the team.

To learn what a VEX competition is all about, check out this two-minute video: https://tinyurl.com/heightsrobovideo.