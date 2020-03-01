HRRC announces January classes

Home Repair Resource Center (HRRC) will offer classes for both beginners and experts this month.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, HRRC will hold a power tools workshop, one of its most popular recurring classes. Participants will get to work with cordless drills, angle grinders, hand sanders and circular, miter and reciprocating saws. The single-session class will give beginners the experience they’ll need to start working on their homes themselves, while home-repair veterans will have a chance to brush up on their skills.

“Carpentry and Your Home’s Interior: Home How-To for Women,” will be offered through HRRC’s Women's Home How-To Carpentry & Interior Repairs Series, and will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The six-week evening series will teach participating women how to make common household repairs with their own hands. In the first session, students will build a model wall structure using power tools. During the following five weeks, they will add drywall, flooring, ceramic tile, paint and more to their walls. The volunteer instructors will also provide advice on safety, tool usage, measuring and other tricks of the trade.

The cost for the power tools workshop is $25, and the cost of the how-to course is $150. Income-based discounts are available, and the start time for all sessions is 7 p.m. For more information and to register, visit www.hrrc-ch.org.