Heights Youth Theatre presents winter musical

For more than six decades, Heights Youth Theatre (HYT) has offered young people the opportunity to grow socially and emotionally while gaining theatrical skills. Producing three to four complete musicals each year, HYT is currently rehearsing its next production.

Almost ready for opening night, "Once on This Island" is the story of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk everything for love. Guided by the mighty island gods Love, Death, Water, and Earth, Ti Moune embarks on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart. The play opens Friday, Jan 17 at Monticello Middle School.

Cleveland Heights resident Eugene Sumlin directs the show. Stacy Bolton is music director and Alex Boyd, HYT alum, is stage manager. Cast members—55 actors in first through 12th grades—come from Cleveland Heights, University Heights, Shaker Heights and surrounding communities.

"Once on This Island" is a heart-warming story that teaches that through all of life’s ups and downs, joys and pain, love will triumph. “It is the type of story that we need to hear today, and I am excited to bring it to the HYT stage,” said Sumlin. Bolton praised the show's music, which “has rich harmonies, upbeat catchy rhythms, and lyrics that will surely stay with the audience long after the show ends. The cast is immensely talented and their love for this show is obvious.”

Performances are scheduled for Fridays, Jan. 17 and 24, at 7 p.m.; Saturdays, Jan. 18 and 25, at 2 p.m.; and Sundays, Jan. 19 and 26, at 2 p.m. All performances are in the auditorium at Monticello Middle School, 3665 Monticello Boulevard, in Cleveland Heights.

Tickets are $10 general admission, and $9 for seniors and children younger than 6. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to each show. For more information, call 216-410-7500, or visit www.heightsyouththeatre.org.

HYT offers kids and families an unmatched opportunity to gain valuable experience in the theatrical arts. HYT’s goal is to make theater affordable and accessible to people of all incomes and backgrounds in a nurturing environment that encourages social and emotional growth. For information about supporting theatrical arts in the Heights, visit www.heightsyouththeatre.org.