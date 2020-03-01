Coventry P.E.A.C.E. to hold chili cook-off

Coventry P.E.A.C.E. (People Enhancing a Child’s Environment) Campus will host its second-annual chili cook-off 5:30–8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2843 Washington Blvd.

Tickets are $5 per person (or $20 per family) and include all-you-can-eat chili, fixings, sides, dessert, beverage, and one vote for their favorite chili. Families will receive three “votes” for their entrance price. Attendees who wish to vote for more than one chili can purchase extra “votes” for $5 each or 6 for $20.

Area residents are invited to enter a chili to compete in one of three categories: Best Meat, Best Vegetarian, and Most Creative. Winners in each category will be announced at 7 p.m. and will receive a cash prize, a custom ARTFUL trophy, and bragging rights. The cost of entering a chili is $20. Participants are asked to pre-register their chili by Feb. 15; there are a limited number of spots in each category.

Learn more and purchase tickets at www.coventrypeacecampus.org/. All proceeds benefit Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Campus, a sustainable, supportive and collaborative facility for organizations that offer artistic and educational opportunities and community services for residents of the Heights and Greater Cleveland.