Communion of Saints hosts centennial open house

Communion of Saints School, 2160 Stillman Road, invites the community to join in its centennial celebration by attending its Catholic Schools Week open house, Celebrating "100 years of Catholic education in the Heights," on Sunday, Jan. 26, noon to 2 p.m.

Visitors will have an opportunity to tour the school and learn about programs for students in preschool through eighth grade, its daily curriculum, and student achievements. Teachers, parents and current students will be on hand to answer questions. Formal preschool and kindergarten information sessions will be held 12:30–1 p.m., and private tours will be available during the open house, upon request.

The school welcomes students from all faith traditions, and from various communities, including Cleveland Heights, University Heights, South Euclid, Lyndhurst, East Cleveland, Cleveland and Shaker Heights.

Communion of Saints Parish was established in 2010 with the merging of four parishes: Christ the King and Saint Philomena parishes in East Cleveland, and St. Ann and St. Louis parishes in Cleveland Heights. The school name, Communion of Saints, replaced the St. Ann name to better represent the four merged parishes.

Those who are unable to attend the open house, who would like information about the school or to schedule a tour, are invited to call the school office at 216-932-4177, or visit www.communionofsaintsschool.org.