CH Senior Center News

Why not take a dance class in the new year, to spark your fitness routine? The Cleveland Heights Senior Activity Center (SAC) offers a variety of classes for all levels, with no partner or experience required—and two of the classes are free!

Line Dance (contemporary style) promotes physical fitness through dance exercise. Join instructor Gladys McGlothin on Mondays, Jan. 27 through March 23, 9:30–10:30 a.m. The fee for this class is $25 for eight weeks.

Zumba Gold is dance and exercise combined. Instructor Anita Bartel keeps participants moving and having fun. The class meets on Tuesdays, Jan. 14 through March 31, 11 a.m. to noon. The fee is $40 for 12 weeks.

Argentine Tango, a social dance based upon the natural walk, is for adults of all fitness levels. Instructor Ann Dobyns teaches the basics of the dance, as well as a bit about its history and the culture in which it developed. Participants should wear comfortable clothes and bring either leather-soled shoes or heavy socks that will slide on the floor. The class meets on Friday mornings, 9:30–11 a.m., through Jan. 31, with a new session to start in February. The class fee is $25 for 8 weeks.

English Country Dance is an ongoing program of traditional English dancing that takes place on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Wes Senseman instructs this free class.

Dance Movement, another ongoing class, will take place on Fridays at 11:15 a.m., starting in mid-January. Instructor Leslie Keller encourages everyone who thinks they can’t dance to give it a try. Participants will learn dance movement to improve strength, balance and flexibility while exploring the art of improvisation. Comfortable clothing is advised for this class, which is offered free of charge.

The Cleveland Heights SAC, located in the CH Community Center at 1 Monticello Blvd., offers programs for those 60 and older. A complete schedule is published in the community center’s newsletter, available online at www.chparks.com.

SAC membership is $5 for Cleveland Heights residents. To sign up, bring a recent piece of mail (such as a bill) and a photo ID.

University Heights residents who would like to join SAC must first register with Patrick Grogan-Myers, UH community development coordinator, at 216-932-7800, ext. 203, or pgrogan@universityheights.com. Membership is $10 for University Heights seniors.