CH company seeks nominations for annual furnace giveaway

For the fourth consecutive year, Verne & Ellsworth Hann Inc. will donate a free furnace and installation to a deserving recipient. Chris Hann, co-owner of the Cleveland Heights-based heating, cooling and plumbing company, is asking for nominations from the Heights community and surrounding area.

“We created the Helping Hann free furnace giveaway as a way for our entire organization to give back to the community that has supported us for so many years,” Hann said.

This year’s winner will receive a new high-efficiency heating system and installation, with a total value of up to $3,500. Verne & Ellsworth Hann co-owners and brothers, Bill and Chris Hann, will select a handful of finalists and then make personal visits to their homes. The winner will be announced via video on social media.

“Last year, it was our honor to install a new furnace for Willoughby resident Heather Kwedder,” said Chris Hann. “Heather faced many challenges with her son’s ongoing health issues, and her unreliable old furnace was a constant worry. Her story, and those of past winners, is the reason we continue the tradition of the Helping Hann free furnace giveaway.”

Verne & Ellsworth Hann is committed to its customers and community. Located in Cleveland Heights for the past 66 years, Chris, Bill and their sister Patty Siegfried represent the family’s fourth generation in the trade; fifth-generation nephew Jason Franey manages the service department.

Nominations are being accepted through Feb. 28. A nomination form can be obtained at the company website (www.vehbrothers.com/helping-hann/) or by calling 216-932-9755.

Anyone who submits information to nominate someone will receive a $200- off coupon on installation of a new heating or cooling system.