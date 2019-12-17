Library launches new resource for child caregivers

This winter, Heights Libraries will launch Heights Little Learners, a new e-newsletter called to provide early literacy resources for caregivers of children up to six years old.

“The library’s marketing team noticed that the audience engagement with our more generalized e-newsletter, What’s Going on @ Heights Libraries, was shrinking, while our targeted newsletters—covering topics like technology and reader’s advisory—were growing,” said Sheryl Banks, communications manager. “We want our patrons to feel excited about what we have to offer, so we decided it was time for a redesign.”

In October, the library sent out a survey to its e-newsletter subscribers to gauge which topics they want to learn more about. The survey results revealed an interest in receiving more information about resources the library can provide for young children.

Banks assembled a team of children’s librarians to hone in on what the newsletter will look like and, most importantly, what it will cover.

“One thing we want to emphasize to parents is that when getting your child ready to read, the single most important thing you can do is read with them!” said Katherine Assink, youth services librarian. “This activity exposes children to new vocabulary, teaches them how a book works and helps them develop a lifelong love of reading.”

However, library staff acknowledge that reading regularly is easier said than done.

“We have found that many parents struggle with finding time to read and keeping kids' attention,” said Kornela Bogdanowicz, youth services librarian. “But it’s so important and needs to become a priority. We want to emphasize that reading doesn't have to be a chore. The library is here to help with that.”

Heights Little Learners will provide engaging and easy access to upcoming library programs and storytime schedules, early literacy tips and book recommendations to help parents integrate literacy more seamlessly into their child’s life. It will also offer information about special services specifically promoting early literacy, such as the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program and the library’s play areas, all of which are free of cost.

“Our hope is that we can make life a little easier for busy parents by giving them bits of information they can use at home and encourage them to bring their ‘little learners’ to our buildings to enjoy all of our wonderful resources, too!” said Assink.

Heights Libraries is scheduled to release the e-newsletter on a regular basis starting in January. Sign up for all Heights Libraries e-newsletters at heightslibrary.org/how-do-i/sign-up-for-our-enewsletters/.