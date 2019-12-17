First Baptist's Christmas Eve pageant is open to all

A donkey, some sheep and goats, sometimes a camel or a llama—they’re all among the sights one will see at the 20th annual Live Animal Christmas Pageant at First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland (3630 Fairmount Blvd.)

On Dec. 24, at 7 p.m., humble shepherds, grandiose wise men, a pompous King Herod, the Herald Angel and more will join Mary and Joseph and the baby Jesus in a detailed re-enactment of the birth of Jesus, accompanied by Christmas carols and other seasonal music.

Children will have an opportunity to visit some of the animals before the pageant, and may want to sit close to the center aisle to see the animals pass by on their way to the manger. (Audience members are advised to arrive early for the best seats.) The pageant closes with the lights fading and the audience holding up lighted candles and singing “Silent Night.”

An International Tea reception will immediately follow the pageant, and will feature light refreshments from various countries.

Always popular with families and children, the pageant and reception are free and open to the public. All are welcome regardless of religious affiliation or personal beliefs. A goodwill offering will be taken.