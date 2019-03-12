What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Library

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m.

Exploring the Heart of Dying Through Courageous Conversation. This program, the first in a series, will consider "Ritual, Ceremony and Sacred Intention: The Balm in Compassionate End of Life Care." Journey deep within, opening to one another while exploring ritual, ceremony and ancient practices in preparation for conscious dying.

Lee Road Library

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.

Graphic Novel Reading Club. From high-brow to low, and everything in between, this discussion group features rousing dialogue on artistic styles, favorite writers, and contemporary political and social topics. Light snacks provided; participants must be 16 or older.

Noble Neighborhood Library

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Friday, Dec. 20, 4 p.m.

International Tastebuds - Sweet Edition. Kids in grades K–5 will have a chance to test their tastebuds on foods from all over the world. They'll rate and rank their favorite treats, snacks, and drinks from international locales, and compare them to American foods. Registration required.

University Heights Library

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Monday, Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m.

Foodie Movies. This series of movies that will whet your appetite kicks off with "The Hundred-Foot Journey" (2014, PG, 122 minutes), in which the teenage son of an Indian restaurateur finds work across the street with his dad's culinary foe. With a war between the two eateries brewing, the teen displays his unique talents in the kitchen by merging Indian and French cuisines.