Shadow puppets and music create mystical setting for Dobama play

Dobama Theatre’s 60th anniversary Mainstage Season continues with “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” opening Dec. 6.

“The Old Man and the Old Moon,” written by PigPen Theatre Co. and directed by Melissa T. Crum and Nathan Motta, is a mystical epic—an odyssey of music and theater magic in which actors playing instruments create live sound effects on stage, and interact with elaborate shadow puppets.

In the play, the old man has the important job of filling the moon with liquid light each night. When his wife is drawn away by a mysterious melody, he abandons his duties and crosses the seas in search of his lost love. Along the way, he contends with apocalyptic storms, civil wars, monsters of the deep, irritable ghosts, and the fiercest obstacle of all: change.

PigPen Theatre Co., which describes itself as “a band of storytellers,” was founded in 2007 by a group of Carnegie Mellon School of Drama students. Since its creation, PigPen has toured its original plays around the world. It was the first theater company to win the NYC Fringe Festival’s top honor for a play for two consecutive years.

PigPen Theatre Co. members stated that they “created ‘The Old Man and the Old Moon’ as friends and collaborators. There were no rules other than to follow what excited our imaginations. Through years of performance, we discovered the Old Man and the Old Woman's quest to seek out adventure, rekindle lost love, and rediscover their past was as universal as it was magical. We can't wait to see how new ensembles will come together to tell this story in more ways than we could ever imagine!"

Dobama’s production of “The Old Man and the Old Moon” features Gabe Reed, Emmy Brett, Jourdan Lewanda, Tim Keo, Josh Innerst, Treva Offutt, Kieran Minor and Amy Bransky.

Performances, which run through Jan. 5, are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Visit www.dobama.org for a full schedule, ticket information, and box office hours.