HBC invites all to holiday party on Dec. 8

Every December, Heights Bicycle Coalition (HBC) celebrates its progress, outlines its plans, and recognizes community “roll models” at a free public event. This year, join the fun on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m., in the Secret Garden room at Nighttown, 12383 Cedar Road. Everyone is invited!

Jessica Yox, HBC president, will provide a brief update on the group's accomplishments in 2019 and the outlook for 2020.

Then HBC will recognize its roll models—those members of the community who either exemplify or contribute to the thriving bike culture in the Heights. HBC will honor four this year—one from each of the communities represented in the organization: Cleveland Heights, University Heights, Shaker Heights, and South Euclid.

Visit HBC's website (www.bikesintheheights.org) or Facebook page (facebook.com/bikesintheheights) for more details and updates.

This Dec. 8 event is open to the community and offers free refreshments for all, as well as a cash bar.