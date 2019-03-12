CH Senior Center News

If you enjoy trivia and want to be part of a team, this event is for you! The Cleveland Heights Office on Aging is excited to be participating in the second NEO Mind Challenge for the New Majority. The first year was great, and we look forward to more fun and continued success in year two.

The concept is similar to Academic Challenge, with teams representing as many as 36 senior centers competing in playoff tournaments similar to NCAA’s March Madness.

The initial competition for Cleveland Heights will take place on Thursday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m., at the CH Senior Activity Center (SAC). There is no cost to participate, but you must register in advance at the senior center.

All participants will receive a T-shirt and an opportunity to attend the championship round, to be held at Jack Thistledown Racino on Wednesday, May 6.

Bragging rights and cash prizes will be awarded to the winning team members and their senior center. The local competition schedule and playoff information is available at www.themindchallenge.com.

The Cleveland Heights SAC, located in the CH Community Center at 1 Monticello Blvd., offers a variety of programming for those 60 and older. A complete schedule of programs is published in the community center’s newsletter, available online at www.chparks.com.

SAC membership is $5 for Cleveland Heights residents. To sign up, bring a recent piece of mail (such as a bill) and a photo ID.

University Heights residents who would like to join SAC must first register with Patrick Grogan-Myers, University Heights community development coordinator, at 216-932-7800, ext. 203, or pgrogan@universityheights.com. Membership is $10 for University Heights seniors.