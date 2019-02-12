Neighborhood to gather for Nela Park holiday lights

Continuing a long-held holiday tradition, GE Lighting will illuminate its Nela Park headquarters with a festive display beginning Friday, Dec. 6. This is the 95th year the company will have created the light show. This year’s theme, Deck the Halls, uses more than 500,000 LED light bulbs and features a replica of the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C., and a selfie station in front of a big red ornament at which visitors can take festive, personalized pictures. The display will be visible from the street through Jan. 6.

At 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, FutureHeights, Noble Neighbors, NOAH (East Cleveland’s CDC), East Cleveland’s Neighborhood 9, and other community partners invite the public to gather at Chester’s parking lot (across from Nela Park at Noble and Neladale roads) to celebrate the beginning of the show, when GE officially flips the switch to illuminate the displays.

At the event, volunteers from neighborhood organizations from Cleveland Heights and East Cleveland will greet visitors with hot chocolate and holiday treats as they gather to celebrate the winter season and the neighborhood’s rich history, as well as learn about neighborhood revitalization efforts.

GE will illuminate the display at 5:30 p.m., and neighbors are invited to stroll down the west side of Noble Road to enjoy views of the dazzling displays and patronize local businesses.

The company asks that visitors respect GE’s security protocol. Nela Park is not open to the public, and security personnel will only allow entrance to badged employees.

“Light Up Noble!”, a neighborhood effort to display lights during the long nights of December, will again complement Nela Park's annual holiday display. Residents, businesses and institutions are invited to display lighting in their Noble Road-facing windows. Window lights reflect the area’s diversity—including holiday-themed decorations, solstice observance illuminations, and displays showing pride in Cleveland sports teams. Neighbors are encouraged to join together to display neighborhood pride.

Look for window lighting on Noble Road from Euclid Avenue to Mayfield Road. Participating businesses include: All Auto Car Repair, Noble Food Deal, Metro/T-Mobile, Eddie's Discount, Hilltop Lounge, Hair by Nora, New Era Barbershop, Premier Barbershop, Hair Melodies, Journey Hair, C J's Passion Cuts, Mike's Deli, Tiffany's Spa, Enchanted Hair and Nails, I Style Hair Design, Nela Florist, Quality Braiding, Island Style Jamaican Restaurant, and International Hair Salon.

For more information, visit www.nobleneighbors.com or http://noahorganizing.org/.